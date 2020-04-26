This week, Watchdog looks into a concern over standing water in East Hempfield Township.

A readers writes the problem has persisted in his neighborhood since a road was repaved nearly two years ago.

He writes the road at the intersection of Continental Drive and Darby Lane appears to have a grading issue.

The issue creates “a large puddle that takes days to dry and has nowhere to drain,” the reader wrote. Depending on the storm, the puddle can take up as much as half the road, which poses issues for motorists as well as children who use the road to get to a nearby bus stop. There are no sidewalks.

“It has ruined our neighbor’s yard and created a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” the reader writes. Inquiries to the township by neighbors have not led to previous action, he said.

Watchdog reached out to East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer last week, who said the township is aware of the issue but a resolution date is murky at this point.

“Corrections (for the affected intersection) are on our spring list of repairs which of course have been delayed due to the current COVID-19 crisis,” Schweitzer said.

Watchdog will provide an update on the project when spring projects resume.

