This week, Lancaster Watchdog revisits an ongoing issue of dangerous pedestrian behavior along Harrisburg Avenue near Franklin and Marshall College.

Since the college did away with a pedestrian bridge over Harrisburg Avenue almost a decade ago, a big problem has arisen: pedestrians — many of them students — have been traversing the busy road outside designated crosswalks.

It’s something the college’s associate vice president for facilities management, Mike Wetzel, calls a “mid-block crossing crisis.”

Wetzel said he has expanded the scope of his efforts to address more than just the median along College Row. He’s looking just beyond that block at crossings near Race Avenue and West Liberty Street.

Plans to address the problem are still in the planning phase, but they will involve the help of Lancaster city and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

At least two engineering firms have studied the issue, Wetzel said, and another study is currently measuring both vehicular and foot traffic in the area. The results of that study will be sent to PennDOT for consideration of signals that allow pedestrians more time to cross.

“Students are expecting an immediate change in signal, but sometimes it takes minutes (for lights to change for pedestrian crossing),” Wetzel said.

If lights change more often to respond to foot traffic, pedestrians are less likely to want to cross in the middle of the block, he said.

PennDOT’s involvement could also lead to money for other, more tangible improvements.

For example, a popular crossing at College Row on Harrisburg Avenue is right in front of Oka Asian Fusion and has created a sort of “goat path” both at the median and on a grassy area across the street.

Wetzel is considering installing an ornamental fence to encourage travel via designated pathways. Other fencing is being considered along other parts of the roadway to discourage pedestrians from jaywalking.

