A reader in East Hempfield Township reached out to Watchdog to share her concern with flooding at the end of a Route 30 on-ramp.

She said the problem at end of the eastbound on-ramp from Rohrerstown Road (Route 741) has persisted for more than 2½ years and “gets worse with each rain storm we get.”

The reader said any repairs have been delayed because East Hempfield Township and state officials haven’t been able to agree who is responsible for any repairs.

But that could change soon.

While the state Department of Transportation hasn’t responded to Watchdog’s request for comment, the township is planning to address the issue.

“It is not crystal clear (whose) issue it is, but the township has stepped up and plans to make repairs,” East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer told Watchdog last week.

Repairs at the site were scheduled for last week.

