This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines a longstanding “eyesore” in Lancaster city and inquires about a potentially dangerous hilltop slope in Pequea Township.

Corner building awaiting renovation

If you’ve driven south through Lancaster city on Prince Street, you’ve seen: a beige brick building on the southwest corner of Prince and Walnut streets.

The building, at 252 N. Prince St., has plywood along parts of the exterior, exposed insulation and dark spots staining much of its facade.

“It has been in this dilapidated condition for several years now with no progress being made,” one reader wrote.

The person also wondered who owns the property and whether there are any future redevelopment or demolition plans for the building.

“Our thriving downtown doesn't need this eyesore on a main thoroughfare,” the reader added.

Your answers: Henrietta Heisler, and yes.

Heisler, a local entrepreneur, is redeveloping the property, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

A large portion of the building is being planned as a new brewpub, Our Town Brewery.

In August, city officials awarded the brewery a $20,000 grant to purchase a bar.

LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported developers Rob Patz and Rob Tarves are spearheading the new brewery.

Patz and Tarves couldn’t be reached for this article, but crews were seen recently working inside the building, an an Instagram account for the brewery recently showed video of a completed bar frame. A separate post noted a spring opening.

A comedy club was planned in the basement of the property, but the prospective tenant, the comedy group Lanc Out Loud, abandoned plans to settle there.

Dangerous slope in Pequea

A reader recently sent in a harrowing letter detailing her experience on Long Lane (Route 741) in Pequea Township.

When heading west approaching the Marticville Road intersection, the reader heard tires squealing.

“In my rearview mirror I saw a car fishtailing and sparks flying,” the reader wrote. “Mentally, I prepared for impact.”

The driver of the incoming vehicle was presumably slamming the brakes after speeding past the top of a hill on Long Lane.

For drivers not familiar with the road, a traffic light is about 300 yards away from the top of the hill. Due to the hill, the traffic light (and any idle vehicles ahead) are not visible until one passes the hilltop.

“Not to sound melodramatic, but I think this is a very dangerous spot,” the reader noted. The reader recommended placing a speed bump near the summit to get drivers to slow down.

LNP | LancasterOnline has reached out to PennDOT, which owns the road, but did not hear back by press time.

For those who drive on the road and are familiar with the issue, here’s a tip from the roadmaster in Pequea township: If you notice there’s a red light, stop at the top of the hill instead of at the light. That will cause other cars to slow down and stop before passing the hill.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

