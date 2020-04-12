This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines a reader’s concern over access in a Pequea Township park.

The reader recently reached out to Watchdog about utility work by PPL in Silver Mine Park.

“Silver Mine Park in Pequea is a wonderful park for exercising during COVID-19 restrictions,” the reader wrote. “Unfortunately, it looks like PPL contractors will severely limit access to work on the bases of the high-tension power lines.”

There are several transmission structures around the park that serve customers in the surrounding area.

“It would be easy to bypass these towers and come back after the COVID-19 restrictions have lessened,” the reader wrote.

PPL spokeswoman Jessica Baker confirmed work at the park in a statement.

“As the nation confronts coronavirus, our team remains committed to keeping the power flowing safely and reliably to our customers,” she said. “The work we are doing in Silver Mine Park to rebuild an aging transmission line is necessary to continue providing dependable power to thousands in the area.”

Baker said while the company understands the reader’s concern, the project is unable to be paused because most of the power line has already been removed.

“Rebuilding the line in a timely manner and turning it on again is crucial, especially as we approach summer and higher electricity demand,” the spokeswoman added.

Most of Silver Mine Park is still accessible — just certain sections of trails are blocked off, as well as a portion of a parking lot near the athletic fields.

“It’s a large park with 151 acres,” Baker said, “so there will still be several available trails and a lot of open space for residents to be outside while keeping a safe distance from one another and from work crews.”

Work on the transmission line is expected to be completed in early June, to be followed by land restoration, she said.

