This week, Lancaster Watchdog provides another update on the Eden Road Bridge, as well as a report of a broken stop sign in Upper Leacock Township.

Eden Road Bridge almost done

The end is in sight for a project replacing the bridge connecting Eden Road in Manheim Township with Millcross Road in East Lampeter Township.

The county project has blocked a portion of Eden Road crossing the Conestoga River for more than 17 months following numerous delays. Replacement of the 228-foot bridge was initially set for completion back in July.

In October, Watchdog provided an update after the initial completion date lapsed; Lancaster County facilities director Charlie Douts said a previously unknown water line and inclement weather forced a delay until at least Dec. 20. That date has since passed.

Since its closure, many drivers have instead used a bridge carrying New Holland Pike (Route 23) over Conestoga River farther north.

Douts said a pouring of the final deck is scheduled this week, and he expects, weather permitting, the bridge to open by mid-January.

Sign knocked over

One reader noticed a knocked-over stop sign in Leola near Leola Pizza on West Main Street.

The sign appears to be pinched down by a cement base of a lamp post.

Following a phone call to Upper Leacock Township this week, public works director John Leen said officials checked out the site and determined the stop sign didn’t belong to either the township or the state but was the responsibility of the property owner.

Leen said the township will contact the owner of the property to alert them of the damaged traffic sign for repair.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

