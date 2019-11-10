Watchdog has received several complaints recently about Franklin & Marshall College students jaywalking across Harrisburg Avenue.
One reader wants Lancaster city to install a fence along the median strip in the 700 block of Harrisburg Avenue to prevent students from jaywalking.
“As evidence of the extent of the problem, you can see that the students have worn a path down to the dirt on their way across the street,” the reader wrote.
It’s not unusual to see motorists pump their brakes as groups of people walk from the median into the street.
Instead of using the median across Harrisburg Avenue, people should use crosswalks in front of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant at 781 Harrisburg Ave. or at the intersection of Harrisburg and College avenues and West Liberty Street.
“We have been concerned about the median crossing,” said Paul Mutone, vice president for finance and administration at F&M.
Mutone acknowledged students shouldn’t cross the street using the median, and said “sooner or later, something’s going to happen.”
He said the college is waiting on recommendations from a consultant it hired in the summer to study traffic patterns and perform student crossing counts in the area of the median. He said the college should receive the recommendations before the end of the current semester.
The college removed a pedestrian bridge that spanned Harrisburg Avenue near the median in 2010 because it said it was only lightly used by students.
Notice any problems?
Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.