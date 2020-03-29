This week, Lancaster Watchdog addresses concerns over a Lancaster Township intersection and damaged curbs teetering the Manheim Township-Lancaster city boundary.

‘Dangerous’ intersection

A reader expressed concern over the T intersection at Hoover Road and New Danville Pike in Lancaster Township.

“Turning right onto New Danville Pike one risks bodily harm,” the reader said. “I hold my breath each time I pull out (from Hoover Road), fearing a speeding vehicle will not have the time to react.” The speed limit on New Danville Pike (Route 324) is 45 mph.

Yellow flashing lights as well as a sign reducing the speed limit to 35 mph are installed along New Holland Pike south about 100 yards before it intersects with Hoover Road.

A Lancaster Township public works official told Watchdog that drivers should proceed with extra caution when turning on the road.

Broken curbs near F&M

A reader recently chimed in about broken curbs in the 100 block of East Liberty Street, near Franklin & Marshall College.

“For the last four years the concrete curbs are broken up and large chunks are laying on the sidewalk causing a severe tripping hazard to pedestrians!” the reader wrote.

Trying to get the issue rectified has been a point of confusion.

That’s because there is a split in jurisdiction — the block of the reported issue is technically outside the city boundary, in Manheim Township, but the sidewalks “may be in the city’s right-of-way,” according to Matt Metzler, deputy public works director for Lancaster city.

Both public works departments in Lancaster and Manheim Township recently agreed to let the city take the lead on the sidewalks, Metzler said.

He said a city inspector will make note of the conditions and notify the property owners adjacent to the curb to repair them to city specifications.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

