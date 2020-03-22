This week, Lancaster Watchdog takes a step back and looks at the effects of COVID-19 on ongoing traffic and construction matters and what you can do to help.

Readers may have wanted an escape from this all-consuming crisis by reading this column, but its implications are incredibly widespread.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a statewide shutdown of many businesses, including bars and restaurants before expanding the shutdown Thursday to all but “life-sustaining” businesses.

The state Department of Transportation has suspended all construction projects — and even closed driver’s license centers. Lancaster County closed its offices to the public on Friday and many municipal offices have done the same.

But even with the state mandated shutdown, many municipalities will continue to provide necessary services where available.

To that effect, readers can call their local municipal office and ask for the public works department or roadmaster to point out roadway issues such as potholes, missing or broken signs and shrubbery problems.

And PennDOT will continue to receive calls for state road issues, but action might not happen until the moratorium on construction projects is lifted. Calls to PennDOT concerning issues in Lancaster County can be made at 717-787-6653. A full list of contacts can be found here.

Notice any problems?

Despite this uncertain period, we encourage readers to submit any problems and concerns they see in their communities.

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

