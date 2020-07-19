This week, Lancaster Watchdog takes a look at a bridge with complaints of low visibility in Northwestern Lancaster County, as well as a rigid railroad crossing in East Hempfield Township.

Covered bridge, covered view

Since the warmer weather brought back flowers and leaves to the meadows, drivers heading west toward Penn Township hit a visibility problem when attempting to pass the Kaufman's Distillery Covered Bridge over Chiques Creek.

The bridge is on West Sun Hill Road, connecting Rapho and Penn Townships.

“Beginning last year there has been a tree in the meadow directly in the sight line and it now makes visibility nearly impossible,” wrote one reader. In order to see if another vehicle is coming from the oncoming direction, the reader says drivers have to “do a maneuver where you approach the bridge and try to get over just far enough to peak in before fully committing to entry.”

The reader later remarks, “If there (haven’t) been accidents there already I'd be surprised.”

While the covered bridge is county owned, maintenance of the surrounding area falls on local municipalities, Rapho Township public works director John Haldeman said. The tree is on the Penn Township side, and inquiries to the Penn Township public works department were not returned by press time.

‘Terrible’ crossing

Readers have sent in several complaints of a railroad track crossing along Rohrerstown Road near Marietta Avenue in East Hempfield Township, with one reader saying its in “terrible shape.”

“The padding that used to be surrounding the metal rails is gone,” they wrote. “This can't be good for the tires of my car.”

Watchdog stopped by the area last week and observed several cars carefully maneuvering in order to avoid hitting the metal rails straight-on.

Maintenance of the railroad crossing is the responsibility of the track owner, Norfolk Southern, which did not respond to an inquiry about the degraded crossing by press time.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.