This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines a closed ramp near Mount Joy and a check into defining speed limits on highways.

Unused ramp along 283

A reader recently inquired about a ramp she noticed near an exit on Route 283 westbound that appeared closed to drivers.

The loop is located on the off ramp to Route 230 (East Main Street) in Manheim and, if opened, would reroute drivers eastbound on Route 283.

“Why was this installed and why has it never been opened?” the reader wrote.

Well, it has opened in the past, but just briefly, according to PennDOT.

The ramp is a temporary one to detour traffic for the Route 722/State Road interchange project.

The project aims to widen State Road through the Route 283 interchange, replace the Route 722 bridge over Route 283, and carry a section of State Road over Amtrak Railroad tracks, among other improvements. The project restarted earlier this month after a statewide halt on construction projects due to COVID-19 in March.

The ramp was used for about a month last year and will be used again starting in June and July.

What makes a speed limit?

The same reader wondered what causes speed limits to be different on busy highways.

“If the speed limit on (Interstate) 83 between York and Harrisburg is 65MPH, why cannot Route 30 between York and Lancaster be posted at 65 MPH?”

Both highways, while similarly busy at times, are simply running on different standards.

Speed limit determinations are based on a process rooted in “Regulatory speed limits are determined based on a standardized process that is rooted in the National Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices,” a PennDOT representative said in a statement to Watchdog.

A PennDOT representative told Watchdog that speed limits are determined based on a standardized process rooted in the National Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices from the Federal Highway Administration. “Generally speaking, as proven by countless local, state and federal studies, drivers travel at speeds commensurate with their comfort level, regardless of the regulatory speed limit, and the road is safest when the speed limit is near the normal running speeds.”

Driver comfort, according to PennDOT, is mostly affected by physical conditions such as lane width, shoulder width, horizontal/vertical curvature and type of roadside hazards.

On the Route 30 highway connecting York and Lancaster, PennDOT states the road simply “doesn’t meet the criteria...Raising the speed limit may have undesirable effects and is not being considered at this time.”

