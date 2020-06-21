This week, Watchdog looks into a complaint to Manor Township police about livestock on residential property owned by suspended funeral director Andrew T. Scheid.

The complaint was filed in March, and police went to the property in the 300 block of Old Blue Rock Road and found chickens and cows. They referred their findings to the township’s planning and zoning departments for code enforcement.

Keeping livestock for a non-commercial use is not allowed on the property, according to the township’s zoning ordinance.

Township zoning officer Nathaniel Taggart mailed Scheid a letter in April notifying him of the violation and gave him 30 days to remove the animals. Taggart said the animals were still on the property as of June 1.

Two days later, the township filed a complaint in Lancaster County district court. It wants the animals removed and Scheid fined $250 as well as court costs.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for July 17 before Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller.

Scheid was unable to be reached for comment.

Andrew Scheid was banned from mortuary practice for at least three years beginning in April following an investigation by the State Board of Funeral Directors into 30 violations of state funeral law.

Misconduct allegations against Scheid date back to 2015.

An investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office into Scheid is ongoing, according to office spokesman Brett Hambright. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

Scheid owns funeral home facilities in Lancaster city and Manor Township. Fulton Bank is seeking to foreclose on the mortgage related to another of Scheid’s property on Blue Rock Road.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

Signs in Upper Leacock

Watchdog recently received a message from a reader concerned about signs warning of construction at a spot she said had no such activity.

The reader said the signs on Hartman Station Road and Snake Hill Road have been there for more than a year.

Watchdog paid a visit to the location last week and did not see any construction work, but according to state Department of Transportation district spokesman Dave Thompson, the signs are still present because of final touches on drainage work in the area. The signs will be removed in a few weeks, he said.

However, a nearby project to build a Route 23 bypass is ongoing and on track for completion in September 2022.

Notice any problems?

