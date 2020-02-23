This week, Lancaster Watchdog takes a look at the issue of trash along major roadways, and explores why some road lines are so difficult to see at night.

Trash control

Has anyone noticed how filthy some busy road corridors have become?

You can’t miss it on Route 30 — especially eastbound near the Mountville exit. Bags, tires, containers, fast food waste and even clothes are scattered for miles.

It begs the question: How does this abundance of trash accumulate, and who’s in charge of cleaning it up?

The first answer is obvious. Some people think it’s no big deal to roll down a car window and throw out a piece of gum, a food wrapper or other piece of litter.

But it adds up.

Trash tends to “become more visible” during winter thaws, according to PennDOT spokesman Michael Crochunis.

County maintenance crews are usually responsible for removing the litter in early spring following winter operations and before warmer weather approaches for road maintenance, he said.

“Stuff that accumulates along the roads can be a hazard during mowing and other maintenance work,” Crochunis said, so it’s important to get it out of the way.

Cleanup should ramp up in the next few weeks, but much of it is preventable, and you can help in the cleanup efforts.

PennDOT encourages signing up for the Great American Cleanup, which helped pick up and properly dispose of more than 43,800 pounds of trash and runs from March through June, You could also set up a group for the Adopt a Highway program.

Blurred lines

On some roads, it can be difficult to see lines dividing lanes, especially in the dark or when it’s raining.

One reader recently noted the visibility issue driving during rainy nights on Fruitville Pike.

“It’s almost like a giant guessing game as to where you’re supposed to go,” the reader wrote.

The reader raised the idea of reflectors, which are on some but not all roads.

PennDOT’s Crochunis said the devices, called raised pavement markings, are typically installed on more limited access roads “where it is determined wet weather and road geometry may be among the factors in crashes.”

Crochunis said there is road paint that includes glass beads to better reflect headlights, but the reflectiveness “diminishes” when the lines are covered by water.

In the meantime, driving slow and staying alert is the best precaution when driving in less-than-ideal conditions. That, and perhaps calling PennDOT to encourage installation of the raised markings.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

