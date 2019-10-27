This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines two downtown Lancaster headaches — one in Penn Square and another on Duke and Mifflin streets.

Bus jam

Let’s face it: Downtown Lancaster is tough to get around during rush hour, particularly on the streets intersecting Lancaster Square.

To compound the slowdown, drivers in the right lane trying to head north on Queen Street often hit a another roadblock: A sudden bus stop.

The stop is just past the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Penn Square on North Queen Street and often leaves drivers either trying to merge left or stuck in the middle of the square.

Sometimes, with light changes, vehicles traveling on King Street have to wait for some vehicles heading north on Queen Street to clear out of the square before they can continue east on King.

In addition, traffic brought on by the sudden bus stop leaves pedestrians zig-zagging around vehicles to make their way across the street.

Some drivers (Watchdog included) almost have become accustomed to it, but does it have to be this way?

According to one city official, not necessarily.

Cindy McCormick, deputy director of engineering in the city's Public Works Department, said she recently left a call with an official at the Red Rose Transit Authority to discuss “how we can improve the situation” regarding the close bus stop.

Trippy light

Just two blocks southeast of Penn Square lies another predicament on East Mifflin and South Duke streets.

Until recently, a traffic light at the intersection was triggered when vehicles were trying to exit the Penn Square Parking Garage.

However, the trip light started acting as a regular, active light, sometimes leaving drivers on South Duke Street waiting unnecessarily.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

McCormick said the city became aware of the issue and determined the controller for the light had a program setting that “had the garage phase coming up every time.” The programming was recently corrected and has returned to working as before, according to McCormick.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

For more Lancaster Watchdog