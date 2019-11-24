This week, Lancaster Watchdog examines the confusing state of an intersection in the heart of Maytown in East Donegal Township.
Squaring a circle in Maytown
The historic square in Maytown has been a fixture in the village for more than 250 years.
High Street and River Street (Route 743) intersect at the square, but a small diamond-shaped park requires drivers to keep right and curve around the area.
For decades, Route 743 has had the right of way at the intersection while drivers on High Street meet a stop sign. But travelers are due for an adjustment in the coming months.
That’s because the East Donegal Township Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 on Nov. 7 to install yield signs for drivers approaching the square on Route 743, prompting some to ask, why?
PennDOT made the suggestion to the township as an extra precaution due to the public park as well as the parking currently allowed within the square, according to district spokesman Michael Crochunis.
East Donegal Supervisor John Murphy was the sole vote against the measure. He said he can’t recall a single instance of a vehicle-to-vehicle collision in the square — just a few single-vehicle crashes involving the park, which is flanked with American flags and several commemorative markers.
Murphy said his concern is the potential consequences of changing the traffic flow that has been in place at the intersection for decades.
“There’s an order to this circle,” he said. “Cars that approach the square from High Street stop, ease on the intersection and wait for cars from (Route) 743 to pass.”
“It’ll create more confusion than you have now,” Murphy said of the change.
Supervisor Thomas Jones, who voted for the yield signs, said he did so to be “in keeping with what the majority of folks are used to” in locations around the county and around the state in similar-looking “circular” intersections like roundabouts.
“For our residents, it’ll probably be a bit of a learning curve,” he said, “but it’s something that’s needed.
“My hope is that the yield signs will bring us closer together to what is normal,” Jones said.
Why not just convert the area into a roundabout?
Crochunis said that such a conversion would require a lengthy public process. “A project of this scale isn’t planned at this time,” he said.
