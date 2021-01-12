A former UPS employee stole more than $3,000 worth of electronics from packages at an East Hempfield Township UPS distribution center last month, police said.

Juan Torres, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with theft Monday.

A UPS loss prevention employee told police he had witnessed Torres inside a trailer the night of Dec. 21 throwing away empty boxes and placing the contents inside a backpack. A second employee, a juvenile male, was seen acting as a lookout for Torres at the back of the trailer.

The loss prevention employee approached Torres and the juvenile and asked Torres to open the backpack, which contained $3,770 worth of iPhones, video games and Apple AirPods, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Torres and the juvenile initially told UPS they were quitting their jobs and were going to leave, police said. The loss prevention employee was able to keep the two on site by telling them they needed to fill out paperwork before departing.

Torres is free on $25,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 18 before Judge Brian E. Chudzik, according to court documents.

