Lancaster County and much of eastern and central Pennsylvania is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Friday evening, with high wind gusts possible throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issues tornado watches when tornadoes are possible, while a tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Some northeastern parts of the county, including New Holland, Ephrata and Adamstown, were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:15 p.m. Friday, with high winds and hail possible, according to the NWS.