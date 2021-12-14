County officials got over a major hurdle in their plan to build a new prison Monday night, when Lancaster Township’s Board of Supervisors approved zoning changes required for the project’s proposed location.

The legislation, approved by a 2-0 vote with one abstention, rezones 84 acres of land south of Greenwood Cemetery from residential to industrial and includes more specific language to make correctional facilities a permitted use.

Supervisors Benjamin Bamford and Iber Guerrero Lopez voted for the ordinance change. Supervisor Steven Elliot recused himself and referred to remarks he made in September, that he works for the county and his wife works for the firm representing the county in the deal.

The zoning change fulfils the last remaining condition of a $3 million sale of a 78-acre Lancaster Township property owned by the Kreider family that is surrounded on three sides by the Conestoga River. County officials in November reported that engineering studies found the land suitable for a prison site, another provision the sale depended on.

The remaining 6 or so acres of the site come from adjoining tracts owned by the Fraternal Order of Police and an entity called Golf Road Holding Co., which is controlled by the Meadia Heights Golf Club, according to County Engineer Mark Lauriello.

County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the meeting the approval of the rezoning from Lancaster Township supervisors means the county can close in the sale in the coming weeks and turn to the design phase of the prison project.

The vote Monday night “is a start, not the end,” said Township Supervisor Iber Guerrero Lopez in a prepared statement. “It’s incumbent upon residents, community organizations and elected leaders to come together to shape and influence policies whose goal should emphasize equity, growth, recovery and reentry.”

The vast piece of land represents a major departure from the county’s longtime prison site at 625 E. King St. in Lancaster city. Officials expanded the facility over years and have all but run out of room on the 4.75-acre site.

The bigger space for building means county officials can build a low-rise facility spanning some 45 acres that’s more in line with current standards for correctional facility designs.

Few, if any, disagree with the need for a new prison: county prison officials and local criminal justice reform advocates alike have long bemoaned the harrowing conditions inside the East King Street facility.

Most of the prison has no air conditioning, limited space for employees and a myriad of maintenance issues. Parts of the facility date back to before the Civil War.

Several residents who live near the proposed site spoke at the meeting Monday night, lodging concerns about the rezoning to industrial use, and potential changes a new prison could bring to an area in and around Greenwood Cemetery.

Kirsten Krimmel, a Lancaster city resident who lives near the Kreider property, told the board Monday night that city residents did not receive notice at their homes regarding the zoning change, and a public notice displayed on the Kreider property, stood less than two feet tall on the side of Route 222.

The supervisors did not directly comment on those concerns.

Criminal justice reform advocates in Lancaster County have raised questions throughout the land acquisition process about what amenities the county may include for inmates and their visiting families, what types of diversionary programs may be expanded or introduced for reentry and preventing recidivism.

When Lancaster Township Manager William Laudien posed similar questions to county officials at the Monday night meeting, County Warden Cheryl Steberger said a new facility would allow the current prison’s existing education, reentry and drug treatment programs to reach more people at the prison, and under much better conditions.

“When I started at the facility, it was ‘Lock ‘em up and throw away the key,’” Steberger said. “Now, it's ‘What can we do to create a better individual to put out into our community?’”

In previous public comments, Steberger has also called for the new facility to include some 1,200 beds, much more than the current facility’s daily population, which has hovered between 700 and 800 this year. That’s a marked decrease from a decade ago, when some 1,300 people charged or convicted with crimes were housed inside the five-story prison.

A surplus of beds would allow officials to better move and sort and move inmates, Steberger said Monday night. She cited the COVID-19 pandemic and chicken pox outbreaks at the current prison as reasons to plan for more space than today's daily prison population.

The current committee of county officials that has led the land acquisition deal will be replaced by a new committee focused on the new prison’s design. That group may include “citizen involvement,” D’Agostino said.

Bamford said the rezoning measure is one of the most important votes he's taken in his 12 years as a township supervisor.

“I don’t know of anything more impactful, and I’m willing to work with all of you any way I can to make this happen.”