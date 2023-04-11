A Lancaster Township man charged with assaulting and strangling his wife called 911 multiple times to report domestic disputes in the week leading up to her death from complications of being choked, police say.

According to a doctor at Lancaster General Hospital, Kylee Ortiz, 23, developed a blood infection from being choked, police said. Her husband, Jordan Ortiz, 25, took her to the hospital Thursday, April 6, and by Friday she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Kylee's death over the weekend.

Manheim Township Police interviewed her in the hospital, and she said her husband strangled her around 7 or 8 in the morning Sunday, April 2, in their Dickens Drive home. The detectives noted her raspy voice. She was attached to a mechanical heart and lungs Friday, and she did not recover.

Police charged Jordan Ortiz with aggravated assault and strangulation Friday. He is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, April 17.

Sergeant Barry Waltz of the Manheim Police Department said in an email that investigators have not determined whether charges would be upgraded.

"This is an open active investigation and at this point it would be irresponsible to speculate what is going to happen," Waltz said.

Diamantoni said Kylee's autopsy likely will be performed Wednesday.

According to charging documents, Jordan Ortiz told detectives he had choked his wife in the past, but denied choking her Sunday, April 2, or anytime during the previous week. Ortiz told police his relationship with his wife had been tumultuous over the past four months, and she came home drunk in the early hours of April 2 and was assaulting him before he took their kids and went to his mother's home.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives checked the records and saw there were three emergency calls to the Ortiz residence on the morning of April 2. The complaint said Jordan Ortiz made the first call, labeled a domestic in progress, at 6:29 a.m., saying he and Kylee had an argument, but she had left the premises. When officers arrived, she had already left the scene.

The second call was placed at 7:49 a.m. and was also labeled a domestic in progress, according to the complaint. When officers arrived they spoke with Jordan and Kylee Ortiz separately. Jordan Ortiz said Kylee had been out drinking all night and was still drunk. Kylee said she was choked, but did not give further details to the officers. Officers noted she had a raspy voice during their conversation.

Jordan Ortiz said he called 911 at 5:08 p.m. Sunday, saying Kylee Ortiz was having a panic attack and he believed she was going to pass out. He called again five minutes later asking them to cancel and said Kylee was calming down. The next day Jordan Ortiz called 911 again at 9:18 a.m. saying Kylee was going to pass out and was lightheaded and shaky. She was transported to Lancaster General Hospital by ambulance. She was released before she was readmitted on Thursday.