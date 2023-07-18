Three days before 23-year-old Kylee Ortiz, of Lancaster Township, died from what the Lancaster County coroner’s office determined were natural causes, she had been researching how Graves Disease – a condition linked to an overactive thyroid -- interacts with strangulation symptoms, according to court testimony.

Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Monday that he determined Ortiz died from a deep neck infection and an infection in her mineum stinum, which is the area between the lungs.

Two days before she died, her husband, Jordan Ortiz, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and strangulation, both felonies. At a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Sponaugle, two misdemeanor simple assault charges were added, according to a spokesman in the Attorney General's office.

Ortiz’s case was sent to Lancaster County Court, where the charges will be decided. He remains free on $750,000 unsecured bond. An attorney representing Ortiz declined comment Monday.

Manheim Township Police interviewed Kylee Ortiz in the hospital days before her death, and she said her husband strangled her around 7 or 8 a.m. April 2 in their Dickens Drive home, according to charging documents. The next day, he took her to Lancaster General Hospital. She was readmitted the following Thursday. The detectives noted her raspy voice.

She was attached to a mechanical heart and lungs that Friday, and she did not recover. A doctor at LGH said she developed a blood infection from being choked. She was taken to the intensive care unit the next day and died April 9.

A warrant for Kylee Ortiz’s cellphone showed several search phrases on April 3 and overnight April 5 to April 6 related to strangulation, Pennlive reported. On April 3, her phone was used to search, “Can barely move neck after strangulation.”

Other searches showed she had looked up ear pain and heart palpitations after strangulation, “sudden death due to strangulation by congenital partial heart," and a several searches related to whether strangulation can cause thyrotoxicosis (a condition from excess thyroid hormones) with or without undiagnosed Graves Disease.

Hours later, Jordan Ortiz took her to the hospital.

Jordan Ortiz had called 911 multiple times to report domestic disputes in the week leading up to her death, police said at the time.

According to charging documents, Jordan Ortiz told detectives he had choked his wife in the past, but denied choking her April 2, or anytime during the previous week. Ortiz told police his relationship with his wife had been tumultuous over the past four months; he said she came home drunk in the early hours of April 2 and was assaulting him before he took their kids and went to his mother's home.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives checked the records and saw there were three emergency calls from the Ortiz residence the morning of April 2. The complaint said Jordan Ortiz made the first call, labeled a domestic in progress, at 6:29 a.m., saying he and Kylee had an argument, but that she had left. When officers arrived, they confirmed that Kylee was not there.

The second call was about an hour later, for a domestic in progress, according to the complaint. When officers arrived, they spoke with Jordan and Kylee Ortiz separately. Jordan Ortiz said Kylee had been out drinking all night and was still drunk. Kylee said she was choked but did not give further details to the officers. Officers noted she had a raspy voice.

Jordan Ortiz said he called 911 at 5:08 p.m. April 2, saying Kylee Ortiz was having a panic attack and he believed she was going to pass out. He called again five minutes later asking them to cancel and said Kylee was calming down. The next day, April 3, Jordan Ortiz called 911 at 9:18 a.m. saying Kylee was going to pass out and was lightheaded and shaky. An ambulance took her to LGH and she was released before she was readmitted on April 6.

Ortiz family friend Erica Figueroa, who testified at Friday’s hearing, said she couldn’t recall the fight that allegedly led to the strangulation, but said she woke to screaming and went into the kitchen where Jordan was washing dishes. She could not recall if Jordan Ortiz had touched his wife in any way at that point, PennLive reported, though she said Jordan Ortiz left and Kylee Ortiz followed.

However, according to prosecutors with the attorney general’s office, Figueroa told Manheim Township police on April 10 – the day after Kylee Ortiz died – about the couple fighting in front of five children during which Jordan Ortiz gripped Kylee’s neck and Figueroa stepped in.

Figueroa said she touched Jordan’s chin to turn his head to face her and told him, “You need to stop this,” according to a transcript with her interview with police. She said Jordan then turned his head to face his children, at which point he “snapped out of it” and started cursing, Pennlive reported.

Figueroa said she did not remember the details of the interview, claiming she was drunk and high when Manheim Township police interviewed her. Sponaugle allowed Detective Sarah Goss to refer to Figueroa’s interview transcript to refresh her recollection, but the judge did not admit the actual recording because Figueroa said she didn’t remember its contents, PennLive reported.

Kylee’s family remembered her as "an exceptional daughter, sister, and friend" in her obituary. "She was easily recognized by her amazing laughter. All that knew her felt she was the light in the room," the obituary said. She was a devoted mother, the obituary reads, to three living children and a late daughter.