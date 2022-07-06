Lancaster Township officials were able to broker a last-minute deal Wednesday, in real time, with county commissioners to secure $500,000 in federal recovery money for a new fire station that could eventually serve the county’s proposed new jail.

After commissioners on Wednesday said they would revisit the funding later this month, Lancaster Township Fire Chief Steven Roy came back to the meeting room’s podium at the county building at the end of the commissioners’ meeting.

“If the commissioners would be willing to fund this at $500,000, the township has committed to covering the balance,” Roy said with a phone in his hand.

Earlier at the meeting, Roy sought $680,000 in order to cover the project’s rising costs. He told the board of commissioners he had tried to look everywhere else for the money but came up empty. The county’s ARPA program was a last resort, he said.

The township initially planned to build the new fire station at 1275 Millersville Pike for $3.8 million in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

By April of this year, that ballooned to $5 million, even after township officials opted to lose some of the station’s amenities for on-call staff in order to lower the price tag, Roy said.

The cost halted the project, when township officials were unable to move on a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the station. The federal agency required the township to have more money on hand when the cost of the project increased.

In addition to serving a new county jail planned at a 78-acre property off Willow Street Pike, the new station would also replace two aging ones at 1250 Maple Ave. and 125 Fairview Ave.

The three county commissioners said they agreed that they didn’t want to award county ARPA funds to municipalities on operational concerns, particularly when local governments received their own allocation of federal recovery money. They also said $680,000 was larger than the other allocations they had approved so far.

Fire departments are a municipal responsibility, Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said Wednesday.

“Nevertheless, Lancaster Township’s been a great partner with us, and we want to be a good partner for you, but it’s not a legal responsibility of the county, and normally we wouldn’t even probably consider this project at all but for the (new) prison being sited there,” Parsons said.

The money is the latest approval from the county’s efforts to award a share of its recovery money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to projects outside the scope of county government, what it calls “community requests.”

So far, nonprofit organizations, municipalities and local authorities have submitted applications for projects that county commissioners have said should demonstrate some outsized and lasting benefit to the county. The projects must also jibe with federal rules regarding ARPA funding for municipalities and county governments.

Eligible projects include covering lost revenue or added expenses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, affording housing, water and sewer improvements, broadband and cybersecurity investments, among others.

Applicants have until Aug. 31 to be part of the initial round of requests. All of Lancaster County’s $106 million in ARPA funding must be committed to projects by the end of 2024.

The board of commissioners are leaving open how much of that money they will award to local community projects. Parsons and fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino have both said they are prioritizing filling the needs of county government operations first.

The fire station is scheduled to be completed by fall of next year, Roy said.

“I’m going to go faint now,” Roy said after the commissioners’ vote.