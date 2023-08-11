Retail shopping in Lancaster Township could look different starting in January if on Monday the township becomes the first municipality in Lancaster County to ban single-use plastic bags.

Township supervisors expect to cast their final vote Monday on the proposed ban, which, if approved, would go into place Jan. 1.

The township surveyed its businesses to gauge anticipated impact, and Lancaster Township Manager Bill Laudien said the limited feedback they received was positive. Laudien noted that the township has few commercial retailers compared to neighboring municipalities.

The momentum behind single-use plastic bag bans has been slow to spread in Pennsylvania, but the trend is accelerating after a moratorium imposed by the state legislature on such bans expired in 2021.

There are now 22 single-use plastic ordinances across the state, according to statewide environmental watchdog and advocacy nonprofit PennEnvironment. Lancaster Township’s ordinance would be the first plastics ordinance outside Pittsburgh and the Philadelphia areas, according to the organization.

Laudien said the township spent a year studying the implementation and effect of single-use plastic bag bans in other Pennsylvania communities before concluding that such bans generated a positive environmental impact and had a limited effect on businesses.

Stone Mill Plaza, which is anchored by a Giant grocery store, and Manor Shopping Center, which includes a Weis Market, constitute the center of the township's commercial activity. Laudien expects grocery stores to see the biggest impact if the single-use plastic bag ban passes.

“I’m sure Weis and Giant are prepared,” Laudien said.

Neither chain responded to LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for comment.

In other parts of Lancaster County, there are grocery store chains that have already implemented single-use plastic bag bans as their own corporate policy.

Lidl operates without single-use plastic bags, charging a fee for retailer-provided paper and reusable plastic bags. Lidl has one store in Lancaster County at 2001 Columbia Ave. in East Hempfield Township.

Wegmans banned single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 Pennsylvania stores at the close of 2022. Wegmans’ only Lancaster County store is at 2000 Crossings Boulevard in Manheim Township.

How would the ban work?

The core of Lancaster Township’s proposed single-use plastic bag ban would prohibit retail establishments from giving such bags to customers. Reusable bags and recycled paper bags could still be provided.

See full text of the ordinance below or at: lanc.news/ltwpplasticsban.

Under the proposed ordinance, retailers could charge for paper bags or provide them for free. Any fees collected would go to the retailer and must be identified as a “paper bag charge” on the customer receipt.

Similarly, retailers could charge for reusable bags provided to the customer during a sale. Customers who bring their own bags cannot be charged.

The ordinance has some exemptions, including the thin bags used to carry produce or meat inside a grocery store, bags used to contain live animals at a pet store, newspaper delivery bags and laundry or dry cleaner bags.

Logan Welde, who started working on Philadelphia’s single-use plastic bag ban in 2012, said Lancaster Township’s ordinance contains many of the same principles he included in the Philadelphia bill.

Welde is currently the director of legislative affairs for the Clean Air Council, a Philadelphia-based environmental nonprofit active since 1967. He said he would prefer the Lancaster Township ordinance to include a mandatory fee for paper or reusable bags provided to customers.

“Banning plastic and switching to paper or other ‘reusable’ bags is not the ideal outcome,” Welde said in an email. “This will cause a large increase in costs for stores (to provide costlier paper or thicker reusable bags). These costs will be passed on to customers.”

Economic and environmental impact

Welde said single-use plastic bags provided at no cost to customers actually have large hidden costs that impact both retailers and consumers.

Stores must pay to purchase and store such bags, and their manufacture and transport has an environmental cost. As Lancaster Township notes in its proposed ban, single-use plastic bags clog storm drains and drainage systems in addition to causing harm to wildlife and natural landscapes.

The Lancaster Township ordinance also notes that taxpayers must fund the cleanup of single-use plastic bags from roads, trees, sewers, waters and parks.

Karen Gross, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority communications manager, said approximately 402 tons of plastic film was reported to be recycled in Lancaster County in 2022 by stores such as Weis and Target.

“Although this figure would include single-use plastic bags, it may also include non-plastic bag material used for applications such as plastic wrap around pallets of bulk goods,” Gross explained.

Gross said many local stores such as Weis, Walmart, Target, Giant and Wegmans accept and recycle single-use plastic bags.

“The reason they should not be placed in the curbside recycling bin is that they are harmful to recycling sorting equipment,” Gross added.

Political tensions over bag bans

Welde said it took until 2019 for Philadelphia to get its single-use plastic bag ban introduced through City Council. Republican state legislators then introduced preemption legislation that banned all municipalities statewide from implementing such bans.

Pennsylvania municipalities could not introduce single-use plastic bag bans for the one-year life of that preemption legislation. When the legislature then renewed the preemption for another year, the Clean Air Council joined the cities of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and West Chester, the Borough of Narberth and the Township of Lower Merion in filing a lawsuit.

State legislators had tied the one-year preemption extension to the expiration of the state’s emergency COVID measures. Welde said that reasoning created good optics for the Republican party, but he remains divided on the economic realities behind that decision.

Welde explained that some municipalities with pending single-use plastic bag ban legislation or even existing legislation did put those bans on hold during the pandemic.

“I mean, honestly, I didn’t like it,” Welde said, “but, you know, I thought it was generally acceptable. Businesses had a lot to deal with.”

Welde said arguments that claimed single-use plastic bag bans would be financially burdensome for businesses, especially during the pandemic, failed to account for the reality that stores must pay to purchase and store such bags.

The extended preemption expired in 2021, and the lawsuit was withdrawn. That prompted municipalities like Lancaster Township to start seriously considering their own single-use plastic bag ban.