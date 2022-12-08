From the outside, the former Sears Auto Shop at Park City is just that – a building formerly with a year-round purpose, waiting for a sprucing up.

Inside, however, is a veritable fortress filled with thousands of items destined to bring smiles to children’s faces this year. Volunteers with Toys For Tots will distribute t

Despite the toys filling the building, the organization needs more to provide gifts for children in need.

The Lancaster branch of Toys For Tots uses the building as both a drop-off and distribution point for this year’s Toys For Tots toys giveaway, which will occur nightly between Monday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 17. At the helm is Gilbert Bixler, a former member of the Marine Corps who has been assisting with the program for 35 years.

“What I did in the Marine Corps was aviation supply and locational logistics, so it was my job to figure out the supply of six helicopters to wherever part of the country we were going to,” says Bixler, describing his service duties and inadvertently describing what helps him excel at his Toys For Tots post.

Bixler says that he has spent the last several weeks purchasing thousands of dollars' worth of toys at any retailers who are willing to help, whether they are in Lancaster County or beyond.

“I bought a bunch of bikes from the York Walmart, they were like $105,” motioning to a corner of the warehouse filled with dozens of small bicycles. “I said,

Even with a veteran’s wheeling and dealing, Bixler says that they are still in need of thousands of toys, especially for the tough 9-12 age range, for both boys and girls.

According to sign-up sheets, 2,650 families in need will be passing through the former Auto Center next week. Over 80 volunteers a night will help with the volume, with local businesses also providing dinner each evening.

In recent weeks, monetary donations have come in from all manner of fundraising efforts, including car shows, a benefit concert at Stoners Grille and a drag show at the Ephrata American Legion. Bixler says that the combined efforts of these fundraisers and others have led to over $60,000 in donations.

Those who wish to donate toys can do so at one of the dozens of community drop box locations that can be found at lancaster-pa.toysfortots.org.