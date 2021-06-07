A Lancaster Township woman credited with saving a man’s life after his home caught fire on Friday night says she believes she was simply doing what any good neighbor would do.

“God just put me in the right place at the right time,” said Evy Lyons, 56. “I don’t look at myself as a hero. I just did what I hope anyone else would do in my position, and that is to help my fellow neighbor.”

Lyons, who works as a sales manager for a chocolate supply company, entered the burning home of her neighbor in the first block of Pickford Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday and pulled him away from the blaze.

Her actions saved the man’s life, according to Lancaster Township Fire Department Capt. Greg Leaman.

“She ran over and she saw the resident inside the house," Leaman told LNP|LancasterOnline on Saturday. "She got him out.”

Friends and family have all told Lyons since the fire that she saved the man’s life, though the mother of one was unaware that Leaman had also echoed those claims.

“I didn’t look at it that way,” she said, “but I’m just glad that I was here to do it. I just hope that the next person would do the same.”

Lyons had stayed out later than normal Friday night to grab dinner, but returned home at around 10 p.m. where she smelled smoke on the dark, unlit cul-de-sac. At first, she didn’t think much of the smoke, believing it was coming from a neighbor’s fire pit.

It was when she opened the door to let out her 11-year-old Lhasa Apso-Poodle mix Cocoa when Lyons noticed the smoke was thicker and more prominent than she expected.

“That wasn’t fire pit smoke,” she said.

Lyons stepped outside her home, unsure exactly where the smoke was coming from, when she saw her next door neighbor’s residence smoldering.

“I saw that his door was propped open, and the closer I got I could hear him screaming ‘help, help,’” she said.

When Lyons opened the door, she found her neighbor gasping for air and in a panicked state with smoke billowing throughout his home.

“He was covered in black from top to bottom,” she said. “I could tell that he was in shock or delirious.”

The man frantically explained to Lyons that his kitchen had somehow caught fire and that he was unable to stop it.

“The house isn’t what’s important,” she said she told the man, “it’s you that’s important.”

Lyons ran home where she grabbed a blanket to wrap her underdressed neighbor and dialed 911 as she coaxed him out of the house. She then ran to a residence adjacent to the one on fire and alerted the occupants to the blaze.

Lyons said the only thing she was thinking of at the time was getting her neighbor out of danger.

“The smoke was so bad and I could see the orange glow throughout the house,” she said, “and I knew there wasn’t a lot of time before it got worse and took over the entire house.”

Lyons said she believes she came home at exactly the right time to act, noting that the blaze wasn't setting off any smoke alarms or alerting neighbors.

“I’m glad that I was here and that I was able to save him,” she said. “I don’t think that I could live with myself if it was any different.”

The man was transported to Lancaster General Hospital in critical condition and was then flown to a burn center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center near Philadelphia for treatment. The man sustained moderate burns and was able to return home from the burn center on Saturday, Leaman said.

Lyons described her neighbor as a “kind, generous man” who works for a candy company and often passes out sweets to others. She was pleased to hear that he was able to be discharged over the weekend.

A fire investigator determined Saturday that the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning microwave, the Lancaster Township Fire Department said in a news release. A damage estimate has not been determined.

Three adults, a child, three dogs and two cats were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced, the fire department said.

A Lafayette firefighter was also injured and transported to the hospital for a minor injury during the incident, according to the news release.

Lyons said she was thankful for the firefighters who remained on the scene until nearly 1:30 a.m. and returned the following day to extinguish some still-smoldering areas.

She also said she simply did what she believed was the right thing to do.

“I just hope that anybody would do the same thing,” she said. “Especially in this day and age with everything going on in the world, we should treat people with kindness and love, because we’re all one in the same at the end of the day.”