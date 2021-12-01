A Lancaster Township motorist shot a man in the face with a paintball gun, causing him to temporarily lose vision in his eye that was later repaired by surgery, according to Manheim Township police.

Alexis Jade Deboer, 18, of Lancaster Township, shot the man while driving in the 900 block of Clark Street in Lancaster Township at 8:18 p.m. on July 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Two passengers were inside the vehicle with Deboer at the time.

Deboer ordered the front passenger in the 2003 Honda Civic she was driving to take the wheel so she could shoot the paintball gun at the man as they passed him, police said.

The impact of the paintball caused serious injury to the man’s eye, causing him to temporarily lose his vision, according to the affidavit. He also suffered severe swelling, significant bleeding behind the eye as well as damage to his eye lens and bruising of his retina.

The man was able to regain his vision after undergoing surgery.

It was not clear if Deboer knew the man.

Investigators later spoke with Deboer, who admitted to driving the vehicle and shooting the man. She told police she had purchased the paintball gun and kept it in her car.

Deboer was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

She has not been arrested, court records show.