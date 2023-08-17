Lancaster Township intends to provide its own police service for the first time in more than 50 years, with plans to open a police department in 2025.

Township Manager Bill Laudien announced the decision Monday during a supervisors meeting, where he laid out a rough timeline for the project. Without a partnership with another municipality, Laudien said, establishing its own force is the only feasible way to provide police coverage for residents.

Manheim Township earlier this year decided against renewing its contract to provide police services to Lancaster Township, citing an unmanageable workload with limited staff. The current contract is worth $2.1 million annually and lasts through 2024.

The partnership began in 2009 after Lancaster Township ended its previous 39-year partnership with Lancaster city, saying the city charged too much for coverage.

Laudien said officials spoke with neighboring municipalities over the past few months but were not able to find an easy way to create a new partnership.

“We’re located on either side of the city, and we have noncontiguous parcels, so our geography creates some oddities that other municipalities might not have to deal with. So that creates some challenges that come with partnering with other municipalities,” Laudien said.

In addition to its unique geography, Lancaster Township is one of the most populated municipalities in the county, with more than 18,000 people. Laudien said a new partnership would have meant most municipalities doubling their force to cover Lancaster Township.

Laudien expects the township will hire a police chief by spring 2024 and officers by next summer. That would lead the way for the department to be fully operating by Jan. 1, 2025.

The township has a preliminary budget set for the new department, though Laudien declined to give an estimated cost, saying it’s too early in the process to be sure. The budget will be more fleshed out in coming months, he said. Expenses will include salaries, vehicles, body cameras and firearms.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the average cost for a police force startup would be around $17 million, which is about $303 per resident.

On Monday, Laudien said he plans to take inventory of equipment currently used by the township to see if anything is available to lower the projected cost of starting up the new department.

The former Lancaster Township Fire Department building next to the township municipal office on Maple Avenue will house the police station. The township bought the building in April for $406,000.

Laudien said officials plan to use the service model Manheim Township currently employs to shape the new department. Manheim Township dedicates eight full-time officers and one detective to Lancaster Township.

Former Manheim Township Police Chief Neil Harkins is consulting with Lancaster Township on the project to ensure officials are in compliance, Laudien said.

Regionalization ‘not off the table’

The township’s decision to create its own police department after decades of contracting with outside services is unusual. Lynne Shedlock, acting director of the Pennsylvania Economy League, which monitors municipal finances, previously told LNP | LancasterOnline she’s not familiar with any municipality starting a department from scratch in recent years.

Shedlock did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

When the township began researching its options this year, Shedlock said it could be just as expensive to maintain a police department as it is to build one. Because of that, some rural municipalities contract with Pennsylvania State Police to save money. Laudien said that was never a viable option for Lancaster Township.

Many municipalities are moving toward regional police forces, of which Lancaster County has three. It’s become economically unsustainable for many communities to house their own departments.

Laudien said he’d prefer to have a regionalized police force because he believes it’s the future of policing in Pennsylvania. The township extended a “generous offer” worth nearly $3 million to Manheim Township for a future partnership, he said, but it wasn’t accepted. However, Laudien believes regionalization is “not off the table” in the future once the department is established.

Manheim Township Manager Rick Kane addressed the prospects for regionalization in an email.

“As far as regionalization of any service, not just police, I would say Manheim Townships position would be that we most likely are willing to have discussions with our neighboring municipalities when it makes sense, but we will always look to ensure that the residents of Manheim Township’s interests would not be compromised by going to any regional type of service,” Kane wrote.

For now, Laudien said, Lancaster Township is prepared to take a bold new step for the community.

“It’s with mixed emotions,” he said. “I think ultimately we’re better served to have partnerships moving forward, but we’re motivated and prepared to provide a high level of service to our residents until we get there.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated information about the township's former fire department building.

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Herb Landau contributed to this story.