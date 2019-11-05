The Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors unanimously called on the county commissioners to add a line item to its budget to support the floundering drug task force, in a resolution passed Monday.
The township supervisors association, made up of more than 40 townships in Lancaster County, unanimously passed a resolution to show support for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, which was developed in 1992. The force has experienced funding issues, from what District Attorney Craig Stedman called a failing funding model at a hostile county budget meeting last week.
The task force is currently funded by the commissioners, voluntary contributions by individual municipalities, and leftover civil forfeiture monies. Although all contributions are at the discretion of the municipalities, local governments shoulder more of the cost — approximately $400,000 — which is several hundred thousand dollars than the commissioners’ office, said Lester Houck, the secretary-treasurer of the county townships’ association.
In the resolution, the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors called on the commissioners to add an “additional line item” in the county’s 2020 budget for all shortfalls, with the same support from other local government associations.
“[The commissioners] have to make a decision on what kind of drug task force they want,” Houck said. “That’s the decision they have to make.”
“The [opioid] epidemic should be on top of everyone's list because it’s affecting just about everyone,” Houck added. “There’s no other issue that needs more attention than that.”
The task force made up of county detectives and municipal officers assigned to the force are focused exactly on combating opioid epidemic and other drug problems occurring in the county.
County Commissioner Josh Parsons, reached by phone Monday afternoon, said “there is no issue in county government I care about more,” adding he believes the commissioners and supervisors’ are aligned on the importance of the issue.
“I think it can be better than ever,” Parsons said.
Parsons said there “has not been a shortage” of funding directed to the District Attorney’s office, which the task force is based out of, noting million-dollar increases to the office since he’s been in office. What needs to be realigned is the DA’s office resources, including the transparency of civil forfeiture spending, that he hopes begins once a new district attorney is elected Tuesday.
Parsons said he is not opposed to adding more money from the county general fund to support the task force, but that’s contingent on the “new DA’s vision” for the task force.
Both candidates for district attorney, Republican Heather Adams and Democrat Hobie Crystle, have expressed support for continued funding for the drug task force.
Crystle said he believes the county needs to better fund the drug task force, which he said is critical to fighting drug-related crime. Adams said she would work with the county commissioners to reach a funding agreement to ensure the continuation of the drug task force.
The new district attorney will have “big shoes to fill,” Houck said.