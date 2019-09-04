A Lancaster Township man that was convicted on 25 charges in June, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and false imprisonment, was sentenced to serve 52 to 132 years in prison.

Donald A. Moyer, 64, was charged in 2017 for repeatedly sexually assaulting and beating children from January 2012 to March 2016. He was convicted in June, this year.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis E. Reinaker called the case the "worst he's seen in his 14 years on the bench," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Moyer made a "living hell" for the children, who were between the ages of 6 and 12 and had intellectual disabilities.

The abuse was disclosed in 2016, and the children were taken into custody of social services.

Witnesses said that there were many locks throughout the house, including on the refrigerator, and a school principal said that the children were often "dirty and starving," the district attorney's office said.

In one case, one of the children reported being beaten and sexually assaulted for taking food from a refrigerator, according to the district attorney's office.

A sentencing memo filed with President Judge Reinaker outlined the mental capacities of the children, with IQs ranging from 48 to 71; the unusual cruelty of the beatings, including using weapons and starving them; the repeated abuse; intimidation; and the lack of remorse Moyer showed.

Moyer denied the abuse and sexual acts and showed a lack of remorse during the sentencing hearing, the district attorney's office said.

