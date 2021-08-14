A Lancaster Township man used at least three different cellphones to view and share child porn, according to Manheim Township police.

Daniel Arroyo-Arroyo, 20, was charged with disseminating photos or film of child sex acts, three counts of child pornography and four counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Manheim Township police first began looking into Arroyo-Arroyo after a Lancaster County detective uncovered a video depicting a man having sex with a child that was shared on Facebook Messenger on Jan. 15, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The Lancaster County detective’s investigation was related to illegal sharing and trading of child pornography on the internet.

Investigators traced the Facebook Messenger account that shared the video to Arroyo-Arroyo’s home in the first block of Baron Drive, police said.

A search warrant on May 12 uncovered multiple cellphones which were later found to have images and videos of children engaging in sex and a picture of a nude child, according to the affidavit. At least three different iPhones are listed in charging documents.

Arroyo-Arroyo later told investigators that he had viewed images of child porn on Facebook, police said.

Arroyo-Arroyo is free on a $50,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle on Aug. 24.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Arroyo-Arroyo.