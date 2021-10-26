A Lancaster Township man has been charged with more than a dozen felonies after repeatedly raping and assaulting two juvenile girls over the course of seven years, according to Lancaster city police.

Robert Harry Austin, 30, was charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, criminal solicitation, two counts of child pornography, two counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, photographing child sex acts, corruption of minors and three related misdemeanor offenses.

Austin assaulted the girls in several locations in Lancaster city between 2013 and 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Investigators became aware of the allegations in late August, after they were approached by the girls, who are now teenagers.

One of the girls told investigators the assaults started when she was as young as 6 years old and continued until she was a teenager, police said. On at least one occasion, police said Austin took a picture of one of the assaults.

The second girl told investigators Austin began fondling her when she was about 12 years old, on one occasion pulling down her pants and attempting to take a picture of her genitals, police said. Austin also asked the girl to send him nude pictures of herself when she was even younger, offering to send a nude picture of himself as well, police said.

Austin later spoke with the girls on social media in June, asking them to meet him in person, saying he “ain’t here for any of that or the past” and that “… is it really that hard to believe in people changing?” according to the affidavit. Austin repeatedly asked the girls to come meet him, writing that “I’m not here to do ANYTHING THAT HAPPENED BEFORE.. but ok sorry” and that “you can sit in the blue chair and leave the door open.”

It is not clear if Austin has been arrested. A request for clarification from Lancaster city police was not immediately returned.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Austin has previously pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of simple assault in 2016, to which he was sentenced to three years of probation, court records show.