A Lancaster Township man was sentenced to serve seven to 15 years in prison for providing a fentanyl-laced heroin batch that caused a Conestoga Township man to overdose and die in 2017.

Jose O. Morillo, 30, pleaded guilty to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cellphone regarding the March 9, 2017 death that happened at a Shady Lane home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Morillo was also ordered to pay $13,216 in restitution fees for the victim's funeral costs.

"I lost everything I had, but nothing compared to losing a loved one," Morillo told the court prior to sentencing, according to the district attorney's office.

Morillo said the victim was a good person with a big heart.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman called Morillo a "predatory dealer who profited from those suffering from addiction," the district attorney's office said.

