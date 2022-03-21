A Lancaster Township man gave toxic drugs to a man last year, resulting in the man overdosing and dying, according to Manheim Township police.

Jolziah Louis Oxley, 27, gave the fentanyl-laced drugs to 31-year-old Kevin Jose Calix-Alvarado on August 24, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The drugs killed Calix-Alvarado after he overdosed at Oxley’s residence in the first block of Riverside Avenue about half an hour later.

Oxley gave the drugs to Calix-Alvarado, who he employed at his cleaning business, after arranging a transaction with him through text messages, police said. The affidavit did not state if Calix-Alvarado purchased the drugs from Oxley.

Officers were initially dispatched to Oxley’s residence at 5:25 p.m. that day after he called 911 to report that Calix-Alvarado had collapsed after acting strangely. First responders were unable to resuscitate Calix-Alvarado, who was pronounced dead at 5:56 p.m.

Oxley told police that Calix-Alvarado arrived “amped up” at his residence around 5 p.m. Oxley claimed he had briefly left the house, returning several minutes later to find Calix-Alvarado collapsed on a kitchen table.

Oxley then attempted to revive Calix-Alvarado – who he told investigators sat up at one point and took a deep breath before collapsing again – before calling 911.

A coroner’s report later ruled that Calix-Alvarado, of Lancaster, died of acute fentanyl toxicity. His death was ruled accidental.

A search of Calix-Alvarado’s phone uncovered multiple text messages between himself and Oxley arranging multiple transactions for drugs including different types of marijuana, anxiety medication and substances believed to be pain relievers containing opioids, including fentanyl.

Cellphone records showed Oxley’s own phone traveled to Philadelphia the day before, coinciding with messages between himself and Calix-Alvarado referencing possible drug transactions.

Oxley was charged Monday with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility, both of which are felony offenses.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Oxley.

Judge Mary Sponaugle arraigned Oxley and released him on $100,000 unsecured bail during a preliminary arraignment Monday morning, court records show. He will next face a preliminary hearing before Sponaugle on March 30.