A Lancaster Township man was found with more than 500 images of child pornography in his home, according to Manheim Township police.

Daniel P. Pomponio III, 42, kept the images on several electronic devices at his residence in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane between October 2021 and January, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The images included pictures and videos of naked children, police said.

A search of Pomponio’s phone, four computers, two iPads and an iPod uncovered nine videos and 531 indecent images, according to the affidavit. The electronics were seized during a search of Pomponio’s residence Jan. 19.

Pomponio also denied ever receiving or possessing child pornography.

Police began investigating Pomponio in December after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that what was believed to be child pornography was found on an IP address traced to his residence. A Kik account registered to Pomponio’s personal email address uploaded at least two pictures of nude children during a 24-hour period in late October.

Pomponio told police he had a Kik account, but denied that the account police had been monitoring was his.

Pomponio was charged Wednesday with four counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility – all felony offenses. He had not been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, court records show.

A preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled.