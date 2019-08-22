A Lancaster Township man has been charged in a rash of thefts from vehicles and mailboxes in East Hempfield.

Johnathan Carlos Carmona, 23, of the first block of Hoover Road, was arrested July 29 when East Hempfield police found him in a Nissan Maxima in the 100 block of Treetops Drive about 3:20 a.m.

Police initially charged him with theft from a vehicle and loitering and prowling.

However, those charges were dropped and numerous new charges were filed Tuesday at a preliminary hearing. Carmona waived the charges to county court.

According to an affidavit of probable cause for the new charges, when police arrested Carmona July 29, they found him with $366 in bills, a large bag of change, 12 blank checks from four different accounts, an iPhone, a debit card and a pack of AAA batteries.

Police also found a key to Carmona's Nissan Altima and a pair of blue nitrile gloves nearby, they said.

According to police, cash and checks found on Carmona were taken from several vehicles in the area.

Police also seized and searched Carmona's Nissan Altima, which was found near where Carmona was arrested.

Police found a .22 caliber handgun that he didn't have a permit to carry, nor was he permitted to posses a gun, and a box of blue nitrile gloves, according to charging documents.

Police also reported finding a check for child custody taken from a woman's mailbox, two checks from other people taken from their mailboxes and two fraudulent checks written for more than $8,000, purportedly from a business.

And police found a printer and a box of blank checks of the type the fraudulent checks were made on, police said.

According to police, the blank checks are used in a scheme where a person puts an actual account number on the check and has someone cash it.

Carmona is charged with more than 20 crimes, including two firearms offenses, two counts of forgery, six counts of identity theft and ten various theft charges.

Carmona was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $25,000 bail. Court records did not list an attorney for him.