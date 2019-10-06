A raid at a Lancaster Township drug dealer's home last month turned up 3,600 prescription pills, cocaine, marijuana and a handgun with an obliterated serial number, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Clarence E. Word, 56, was charged with five felony drug offenses related to possession, two felony firearms violations and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia violation.

According to prosecutors, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force seized during the raid at Word's Edgewood Avenue home:

• 1,800 tablets of Tramadol, a narcotic painkiller

• 900 tablets of Tapentadol, an opioid painkiller

• 900 tablets of Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer

• 7 grams of crack cocaine

• About 3 ounces of marijuana

• A loaded .380-caliber handgun with its serial number destroyed

• A digital scale and drug-packaging materials

• An owe sheet to track sales

• $5,310 cash

Word was released from Lancaster County Prison on Wednesday after posting a $250,000 bail bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15 before District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle.

Contact information for Word could not be located and message left Sunday with the answering service of an attorney listed for him in online court records was not immediately returned.

