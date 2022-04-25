A Lancaster Township man assaulted a woman and left her badly beaten in a ditch near a Paradise Township intersection, according to state police.

Frank Ali Doman, 48, repeatedly struck the woman in his vehicle before abandoning her near Strasburg and South Belmont roads around 1 or 2 a.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A passing jogger found the woman in the ditch badly bruised and lying in a fetal position around 9 a.m., police said. A nearby resident took the woman inside and called police.

The woman told investigators she had been with Doman in his vehicle the night before when he became aggressive and struck her multiple times in the face, she said. The woman convinced Doman to leave her on the side of the road, but Doman continued following her as she fled into a field until she persuaded him to leave her. The woman then passed out until she was awoken by the jogger.

Troopers speaking with the woman noticed severe injuries to her head and eyes, as well as multiple bruises and scratches. She was later transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

A nurse told police the full extent of the woman’s injuries are not yet known, but that they are “severe in nature,” according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Doman at his residence in the 1100 block of Hamilton Park Drive around noon, charging him with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Doman, who did not have an attorney listed in court documents, admitted to being with the woman the night before but denied ever assaulting her.

But investigators noted Doman had texted the woman’s brother to “check the ditches and the hospital” when he asked about her whereabouts, adding that “she got what she deserved,” according to the affidavit. Investigators also noticed what appeared to be fresh injuries on Doman’s hand while speaking with him.

A search of the passenger area of Doman’s vehicle uncovered blood and hair. Police seized the vehicle as well as Doman’s cell phone for evidence.

Judge Raymond Sheller set Doman’s bail at $250,000 during a preliminary hearing Sunday evening, court records show. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Sheller on May 2.

Doman was previously sentenced to two years of confinement and two years of probation in 2018 after pleading guilty to numerous offenses including stalking, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person in Lebanon County, according to court records.