The Lancaster Township Fire Department is hoping to begin construction on its new consolidated firehouse soon.

Steve Roy, who will take over as chief on Jan. 1, said construction should begin in March and completion is targeted for the fall. The cost is projected to be $3 million, Roy said.

“In 1991 the township had two fire departments that merged into one,” Roy said, although operations have continued at both locations, with gear and personnel housed at both.

“It’s just easier when everyone is together, from a meeting standpoint, from a maintenance standpoint, camaraderie standpoint,” Roy said of the consolidation.

The two current firehouses are both in the township’s western half, at 1250 Maple Ave. in Hamilton Park and at 125 Fairview Ave. in Bausman.

The new firehouse will be built in a field along Millersville Pike, next to the Planet Fitness and across from the Burger King. The property is owned by the School District of Lancaster and leased to the township, which is subleasing it to the fire department.

Earlier this year the township, which is a separate entity from the fire department, acquired The Church of Christ property at 551 Abbeyville Road with the intent if it being used for the new fire station.

But Roy said that after evaluation of both properties, officials determined the Millersville Pike location was a better fit for both the department and township.

Township Manager Bill Laudien said the township has been looking to sell the church property to a nonprofit organization, but the economic conditions brought on by the pandemic has made that difficult.

He said the property will be placed on the market in the spring, and the township will be purchasing both of the department’s existing locations for roughly $600,000 to offset the department’s cost of the new station.

The Maple Avenue property will most likely be used as a substation for the Manheim Township police, who provide police service to Lancaster Township. The Fairview Avenue station may serve as a transition space in the short term, but the township will probably seek to sell it in the future.