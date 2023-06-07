Fire companies across Pennsylvania have struggled for years to recruit enough volunteers to keep up with the staggering demand for fire services.

A 2018 report issued by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives notes the number of volunteer firefighters has dropped by more than 200,000 in the past 50 years — down to just 38,000 — in a state where most fire companies are composed entirely of volunteers. Longtime local volunteers say the difference is noticeable.

The struggle to sustain a volunteer base causes a variety of problems, the most obvious of which is making sure there are enough people to answer the call when a house is engulfed in flames at 3 a.m.

But a dwindling volunteer corps also leads to trouble behind the scenes. Fewer volunteers means fewer people to fill the roles of treasurer, bookkeeper and accountant in their local fire companies. That means fewer people to make sure meeting minutes are accurate and receipts for every purchase are accounted for.

Glenn Usdin, vice chair of the Lancaster Township Volunteer Fire Relief Association, knows the problem well. He tells The Watchdog that a lack of volunteers is responsible for accounting errors cited by the state auditor general’s office in its May report on the association’s finances.

The Pennsylvania auditor general, the state’s head fiscal officer, conducts routine audits of volunteer fire relief associations across the state every two years. Relief associations, which receive tax dollars, are separate entities from volunteer fire departments, though each is affiliated with a specific department that it supports financially. In many cases, relief association volunteers also volunteer in their affiliated fire department.

Lancaster Township’s relief association audit included offenses that were mostly clerical. Some offenses were repeat infractions the auditor general noted on its previous report in 2021.

While the audit does not mention any kind of disciplinary action, the office can withhold state funding until the reported issues are resolved, said April Hutcheson, communications manager for the auditor general.

Usdin said the report does not tell the full story. The language of the audit, which focuses on the number of infractions and overlaps from years past, may look bad to some, but Usdin believes it’s a symptom of the volunteer crisis fire companies across the state grapple with daily.

Mistakes in minutes keeping and receipt documentation can come with the territory when a group of volunteers is practically running an entire business in their spare time, Usdin said. Most people aren’t experts in complex subjects like accounting or bookkeeping, he noted, and they don’t sign up as volunteers to get themselves into those things, either.

Usdin reiterated that there weren’t any intentional errors, and he believes all of them were minor.

“Nobody said anybody stole any money. Nobody said there was fraud. There were no improper purchases,” Usdin said. “We’re volunteers … we’re not accountants, and it was strictly a bookkeeping error.”

What the report says

The Lancaster Township fire association’s infractions were not glaring: One citation noted the association wasn’t keeping accurate meeting minutes and its bylaws weren’t up to the state’s standards. Another noted its equipment roster wasn’t complete.

A few infractions are money related. Funding for fire companies and relief associations comes from a variety of sources including fundraisers and municipal contributions. The state also offers a lump sum that’s generated by a tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.

Usdin estimated the fire department handles an annual budget of about $600,000 that goes toward equipment and insurance premiums. Of that, the audit notes at least $3,858 in expenses were unauthorized, undocumented or erroneously paid twice. That’s roughly .6% of the total budget.

The report does not say any member used taxpayer money for personal matters.

Usdin boiled the fiscal infractions down to bookkeeping errors. The unauthorized purchase was a commemorative helmet gifted to a volunteer who was leaving the company. The helmet should have been paid for out of the fire department’s account, not the relief association, Usdin said. Pennsylvania has a list of the types of purchases associations are limited to.

“This requires way more complicated and extensive skills in (accounting) and bookkeeping than the average volunteer firefighter has. And that is not going to get better,” Usdin said.

As noted in the audit, the association already has rectified the infractions. The fire department reimbursed the association for its purchases, including those considered undocumented because the state did not have proof that they were permissible.

Other matters like maintaining a complete equipment roster and updating association bylaws are in the works. Hutcheson said those infractions will be checked again in two years.

Common errors

Hutcheson said Lancaster Township’s audit findings are not very different from those at volunteer fire relief associations across the state. In fact, eight other county relief associations were audited this year on routine checks, and seven had reports similar to Lancaster Township’s. Just one, the Volunteer Fireman’s Relief Association of the Hand-in-Hand Fire Company in East Lampeter Township, passed with a clean slate.

Hempfield Fire Department Relief Association had infractions like those in Lancaster Township. The association’s vice chair, Troy Mattis, said a lack of volunteers also contributed to their markdowns by the state.

Sandra Waybrant, south central director of the Firefighter’s Association of the State of Pennsylvania, acknowledged some state requirements are “detail oriented” and “tedious,” but they’re still required. If someone is interested in stepping into a leadership position, she said, they need to be willing to take on those complex responsibilities.

However, Waybrant knows all too well the difficulties of recruiting volunteers. In her own Gettysburg company, she said numbers are abysmal because people know it’s not financially feasible to give away their free time.

Waybrant noted a solution for associations like Lancaster Township could be hiring a full-time business manager to attend to the administrative work. The Gettysburg association has one of its own, she said, and it didn’t cause a major dip in the budget.

But for companies that live by a strict budget, hiring a full-time position might not be in the cards. Hutcheson said the state provides only manuals to guide associations. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor advocates for more financial literacy to be taught in schools to remedy the association’s concerns.

“Pennsylvanians do not have enough training in basic bookkeeping and checkbook accounting,” Hutcheson said.

But for most people, Usdin said, volunteering to fight fires doesn’t include being an accountant.

“When I’ve got a fire call, I want to get people out of the door at 2 a.m. to go to the fire. That’s important to me. If you think I’m gonna get anybody that’s (joined the fire department who is) gonna say ‘Oh no, I want to go to a weekend seminar on accounting and auditing,’ you’re nuts.”

