Lancaster Township bought a church and grounds on Abbeyville Road for $1.345 million Friday, possibly to build a fire station and consolidate departments there.

The asking price for the property, which was owned by Church of Christ of Lancaster, had been $1.5 million.

The township has a commitment with its fire department to build a single station within two years, Township Manager Bill Laudien said.

The township has two stations now, one next to the municipal building on Maple Avenue and one at 125 Fairview Ave. Both are considered antiquated.

But exactly where the station will be built hasn't been decided, Laudien said.

For about nine years, the township has been leasing about 2.2 acres on Millersville Road, across from Manor Shopping Center, from the School District of Lancaster, initially with plans for an emergency services facility there.

The township paid the school district $1 for the $99 year lease.

If the township doesn't build anything there, the property will stay with the school district, Laudien said.

"The next action is for us to sit down and assess what all our needs are for all our facilities and move forward," he said.

"The facilities that we have now ... have been cobbled together over the last 70 years as the township has grown and expanded," he said.

The township has its municipal building at 1240 Maple Ave, its maintenance department and a recreation building near Maple Grove Pool on Columbia Avenue.

