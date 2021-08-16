A Lancaster Township bounty hunting duo pulled a vehicle over without authority to do so and then pointed a gun at the passengers inside, including two children, according to Lancaster city police.

Sheryl Colon, 26, was charged with three counts of false imprisonment, unsworn falsification to authorities and impersonating a public servant. Jose Daniel Colon, 33, was charged with three counts of false imprisonment, impersonating a public servant and three counts of simple assault.

The Colons are armed fugitive recovery agents, or bounty hunters, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The nature of the Colons' relationship to one another was not stated in the affidavit.

The Colons were driving a Ford Taurus equipped with blue emergency lights when they pulled behind another vehicle in the 200 block of Conestoga Street in Lancaster city and then activated the lights, signaling the vehicle to pull over, at 9:42 p.m. on Aug. 14, police said. Neither of the Colons have the legal authority to conduct a traffic stop.

Jose Colon then exited the vehicle, drawing a handgun and pointing at a man and two children inside and ordering them to step outside with their hands up, according to the affidavit.

The Colons’ actions caused the man and children to fear for their lives, police said.

Sheryl Colon later told officers she had turned the emergency lights on and off, and that Jose Colon was armed with a flashlight, not a firearm, according to the affidavit. Investigators did not believe Sheryl Colon’s statement.

It was not stated why the Colons pulled the vehicle over.

Both Colons were wearing external ballistic vests and displaying badges during the incident, though neither is a law enforcement officer, police said.

Both Colons were arrested Sunday and freed later that same day after posting bonds of $10,000 each, court records show. They with both face preliminary hearings before Judge Adam Witkonis on Aug. 27.