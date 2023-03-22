Lancaster city is seeking bids for a solar energy project that officials describe as a long-term investment aimed at cutting energy costs.

With completion eyed for late 2025, the city envisions solar panel installation on a select number of city-owned rooftops along with the construction of a solar energy farm.

Christine Volkay-Hilditch, Lancaster’s deputy director of utilities, said the goal is to power the city’s water and wastewater treatment plants.

“We know that our water rates have and are continuing to go up as we’re investing in these large, once-in-a-generation projects,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “This feels like the right moment to do this.”

Where the solar farm would be built hasn’t been decided, but Volkay-Hilditich said the city is looking at land around Oyster Point reservoir, the Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant, which the city also owns, or the Wastewater Treatment Plant on New Danville Pike.

The city spends $1.4 million annually to buy energy to treat its fresh and wastewater, Sorace said. The city currently buys wind energy to power the water and sewer plants through PPL Electric and Constellation Energy. That power is sourced from wind farms in places like Texas, South Dakota and Iowa.

Public works Director Stephen Campbell said a switch to locally generated solar would be more climate friendly and cost effective.

With solar, Campbell said the city can cut down on transmission costs. And local power is more efficient, according to Clean Coalition, a California-based nonprofit that advances local energy, because energy is lost when it travels long distances.

Campbell said Lancaster will be one of the few municipalities in the area to generate its own solar energy once the project is complete.

City officials said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed by Congress in 2021, can be tapped to finance as much as 30% of the project’s costs. Volkay-Hilditch said officials are actively searching for other grants to help cover the rest of the costs.

There isn’t a cost estimate on the project yet either, Sorace said, or a ballpark on how much money and energy the city could save with a solar project. A lot of that is dependent on the bids the city receives from its proposal, which was released March 17.

Sorace could not yet speak to the impact the project would have on ratepayers but said residential energy costs are unlikely to go down.

Volkay-Hilditch said the city set broad terms for its request for proposals to give companies the ability to be creative. The proposal calls for plans to “minimize the city’s long-term costs for renewable electricity.”

“It’s very broad to allow for different options to meet the (city’s climate change goals) as well as vehicles for the best financial benefit,” she said. “We’re very open ended so that we have that flexibility and we’re not tied into one specific financing.”

As of Tuesday, at least 40 companies had submitted bids through PennBid. Companies have until May 3 to submit proposals.

Campbell said the solar project fits into the city’s overall Climate Action Plan, which was released in 2019. According to the city’s website, Lancaster intends to switch to 100% renewable energy sources by 2025 and reduce the city government’s energy consumption by 25% that same year.

The city has worked to ensure its newer buildings are retrofitted for green savings, Campbell said. Other energy and cost-saving plans include transitioning some of the city’s vehicle fleet to electric vehicles.

