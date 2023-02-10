Lancaster will kick off a series of home rule meetings in two weeks as a way to educate the public on the process ahead of the May primary election.

There will be four meetings – one in each of Lancaster’s quadrants – where city officials will present an overview of home rule. Potential candidates for a commission to study home rule are also invited to each of the meetings to introduce themselves to residents and obtain petition signatures.

Here are the meeting dates and locations:

Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St.

Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Location to be announced.

Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St.

March 3 at 6 p.m. Location to be announced.

Mayor Danene Sorace said Monday the meetings are intended to make the home rule process transparent and accessible for all voters and study commission candidates.

“This is a very public, community-oriented process. … That means that the public needs to be aware of the process,” Sorace said.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development say public education is an important step in the home rule process, so voters can make an informed decision in May. It’s up to both the city and community members to educate one another, DCED representatives said at a City Council meeting Monday, so people understand the particulars of home rule.

On Monday, City Council voted to include a question on the May primary ballot about whether to create a home rule commission. Many residents have voiced concern that the process is moving too fast.

Home Rule timeline Feb. 1: Lancaster City Council holds its first meeting to discuss home rule. Feb. 6: Council decides whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. Feb 14: The Lancaster County Board of Elections must receive the city’s home rule ballot question for it to be included in the May primary. March 7: Candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. February through May: Mayor Danene Sorace says she will hold events to educate the public about home rule. May 16: Voters decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule for another five years. Getting started: Study commission members are sworn in 10 days after election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of taking their oath. February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved. October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public. Nov. 5: Voters decide during the general election whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election. January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted.

Former Lancaster Mayor Art Morris said Sorace should have announced her plans to explore a home rule charter earlier than her annual “State of the City” address on Jan. 26, to give people more time to learn about home rule and consider whether they want to run for a study commission.

Council held its first meeting to discuss home rule on Feb. 1, less than a week after Sorace announced her plans. On Feb. 6, Council approved the ballot question.

If approved, a commission would begin studying whether Lancaster would benefit from a home rule charter. Voters also will elect nine people to serve on the study commission during the May primary.

How to serve on the commission

Anyone can serve on the home rule study commission. The only requirement as a city resident is an active voter registration.

Eligible candidates must fill out the appropriate paperwork and obtain 200 signatures from Feb. 14 to March 7, when all applications must be submitted to the Lancaster County Board of Elections to get on the ballot. City residents may sign only nine petitions.

Home rule law stipulates the process should be nonpartisan, so candidates will not be labeled by parties on the ballot. Independent and third-party voters do not typically participate in primary elections but will be allowed to vote on the home rule referendum.

Several people have noted their interest in serving on a home rule study commission, including former Mayor Rick Gray, who was approached by Sorace to consider running. Former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant Tony Dastra and resident Andrew Marshall also have expressed interest during council meetings.

While current elected officials are eligible to serve on the commission, most council members have said they do not plan to run for a seat.

According to DCED, commission members spend an average of 10 hours every week dedicated to study work.