Thursday night is the next chance Lancaster city residents will have to meet home rule study commission candidates and share their thoughts on home rule with Mayor Danene Sorace, at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St.
During the first meeting Tuesday night, many residents reiterated Sorace’s concerns about property tax increases. They indicated hope that a home rule charter could offer some financial relief, especially after the city raised property taxes 8% this year. Sorace announced her intent to move the city under a home rule charter Jan. 26 during the annual State of the City address, noting her primary concern is financial deficits.
Sorace offered a 20-minute home rule overview Tuesday, saying why she believes residents should approve a home rule study commission in May. Because property taxes are the only tax the city controls under state law, Sorace said a home rule charter could grant the city more flexibility over other taxes. Earned income tax is more “equitable” because it is scaled to wages, she said.
“I am suggesting to you that a system that was established in 1965 is not working for us anymore,” Sorace said. “I’m encouraging voters to vote ‘yes’ on May 16 to let the study commission do its work — independent of me and independent of council — and let’s see what we learn together.”
Afterward, residents asked Sorace questions and shared concerns about the city’s finances. Many wondered how the city’s tax structure would change, which Sorace said a study commission would determine. Landlords and renters alike emphasized the need for a structural tax change given the continued increase in property taxes that lead to higher rental rates.
There will be three other meetings throughout the city’s four quadrants following Thursday’s meeting. The next will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St., with Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation available. Amber Strazzo, the city’s communications manager, said the meetings will not be livestreamed, but the city plans to post each meeting online afterward.
Meeting commission candidates
Candidates for a nine-member home rule study commission were able to give their pitch to city residents Tuesday as well — at least 14 candidates came out. Meeting attendance is not required for ballot eligibility, but Sorace invited all candidates to come out to the meetings to introduce themselves and obtain signatures.
Many candidates Tuesday spoke to a general interest in learning more about home rule and city government. Dena Maoutis said the call for problem-solvers sparked her interest in a commission seat. Others, like Ted Darcus, expressed a love for Lancaster and a passion for improving the city.
“My life and love is city government and understanding the movement of city government,” Darcus said.
The following candidates have announced their intent to run. Only the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot as the commission is a nonpartisan body.
- Tony Dastra, former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant, third party
- Darlene Byrd, city resident, Democrat
- Lisa Colon, county controller, Republican
- Ted Darcus, former City Council member, Republican
- Dena Maounis, former City Council candidate, Republican
- Carl Feldman, city resident, Democrat
- Elizabeth Elias, former City Council candidate, Republican
- Amy Ruffo, former Lancaster County commissioner applicant, Democrat
- Barry Russell, city resident, Democrat
- Barbara Wilson, executive director of the Lancaster City Housing Authority and former City Council member, Democrat
- Jose Lopez, president of the Spanish American Civic Association, no affiliation
- Marshall Miller, Lancaster City Democratic Committee chair, Democrat
- Peter Barber, city resident, Democrat
- Ezra Rothman, city resident, no affiliation
- John McGrann, city resident, Democrat
- Wes Farmer, city resident, no affilation
- John Gouveia, former Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Democrat
- Brian Adams, city resident, Democrat
- Maxine Cook, city resident, Democrat
- Michael Rowen, city resident, Democrat
Former Mayor Rick Gray, who previously expressed interest in serving on the committee, said Tuesday he will no longer seek election, citing a lack of time. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, study commission members spend an average of 10 hours per week on commission work.
City residents must be registered voters to sign nomination papers and may sign only nine. Many candidates appeared interested in helping one another as they traded signatures Tuesday night.
Anyone who is a registered voter in the city is eligible to serve on the commission. In addition to 200 signatures, candidates are required to submit a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense to the Lancaster County Board of Elections before 5 p.m. March 7. Paperwork can be found at the county government building at 150 N. Queen St. or on the county’s website.