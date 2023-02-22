Thursday night is the next chance Lancaster city residents will have to meet home rule study commission candidates and share their thoughts on home rule with Mayor Danene Sorace, at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St.

During the first meeting Tuesday night, many residents reiterated Sorace’s concerns about property tax increases. They indicated hope that a home rule charter could offer some financial relief, especially after the city raised property taxes 8% this year. Sorace announced her intent to move the city under a home rule charter Jan. 26 during the annual State of the City address, noting her primary concern is financial deficits.

Sorace offered a 20-minute home rule overview Tuesday, saying why she believes residents should approve a home rule study commission in May. Because property taxes are the only tax the city controls under state law, Sorace said a home rule charter could grant the city more flexibility over other taxes. Earned income tax is more “equitable” because it is scaled to wages, she said.

“I am suggesting to you that a system that was established in 1965 is not working for us anymore,” Sorace said. “I’m encouraging voters to vote ‘yes’ on May 16 to let the study commission do its work — independent of me and independent of council — and let’s see what we learn together.”

Afterward, residents asked Sorace questions and shared concerns about the city’s finances. Many wondered how the city’s tax structure would change, which Sorace said a study commission would determine. Landlords and renters alike emphasized the need for a structural tax change given the continued increase in property taxes that lead to higher rental rates.

There will be three other meetings throughout the city’s four quadrants following Thursday’s meeting. The next will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St., with Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation available. Amber Strazzo, the city’s communications manager, said the meetings will not be livestreamed, but the city plans to post each meeting online afterward.

Meeting commission candidates

Candidates for a nine-member home rule study commission were able to give their pitch to city residents Tuesday as well — at least 14 candidates came out. Meeting attendance is not required for ballot eligibility, but Sorace invited all candidates to come out to the meetings to introduce themselves and obtain signatures.

Many candidates Tuesday spoke to a general interest in learning more about home rule and city government. Dena Maoutis said the call for problem-solvers sparked her interest in a commission seat. Others, like Ted Darcus, expressed a love for Lancaster and a passion for improving the city.

“My life and love is city government and understanding the movement of city government,” Darcus said.

The following candidates have announced their intent to run. Only the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot as the commission is a nonpartisan body.

Tony Dastra, former mayoral candidate and City Council applicant, third party

Darlene Byrd, city resident, Democrat

Lisa Colon, county controller, Republican

Ted Darcus, former City Council member, Republican

Dena Maounis, former City Council candidate, Republican

Carl Feldman, city resident, Democrat

Elizabeth Elias, former City Council candidate, Republican

Amy Ruffo, former Lancaster County commissioner applicant, Democrat

Barry Russell, city resident, Democrat

Barbara Wilson, executive director of the Lancaster City Housing Authority and former City Council member, Democrat

Jose Lopez, president of the Spanish American Civic Association, no affiliation

Marshall Miller, Lancaster City Democratic Committee chair, Democrat

Peter Barber, city resident, Democrat

Ezra Rothman, city resident, no affiliation

John McGrann, city resident, Democrat

Wes Farmer, city resident, no affilation

John Gouveia, former Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Democrat

Brian Adams, city resident, Democrat

Maxine Cook, city resident, Democrat

Michael Rowen, city resident, Democrat

Former Mayor Rick Gray, who previously expressed interest in serving on the committee, said Tuesday he will no longer seek election, citing a lack of time. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, study commission members spend an average of 10 hours per week on commission work.

City residents must be registered voters to sign nomination papers and may sign only nine. Many candidates appeared interested in helping one another as they traded signatures Tuesday night.

Anyone who is a registered voter in the city is eligible to serve on the commission. In addition to 200 signatures, candidates are required to submit a statement of financial interest, a candidate affidavit and a waiver of expense to the Lancaster County Board of Elections before 5 p.m. March 7. Paperwork can be found at the county government building at 150 N. Queen St. or on the county’s website.

Home Rule Timeline Feb. 1: Lancaster City Council holds its first meeting to discuss home rule. Feb. 6: Council decides whether to include a home rule question on the May primary ballot. Feb 14: The Lancaster County Board of Elections receives the city’s home rule ballot question to be included in the May primary. Feb. 21: First neighborhood home rule meeting at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St. The public learns about home rule and commission candidates gather signatures. Feb. 23: Second neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 512 E. Strawberry St. Feb. 27: Third neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lancaster Theological Seminary Library, 555 W. James St. March 1: Fourth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 Fremont St. March 2: Fifth neighborhood home rule meeting at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road. March 5: Official notary event at Lancaster City Hall for all study commission candidates. Nomination papers must be notarized to be accepted. March 7: Candidates interested in serving on a nine-member commission to study home rule must submit the necessary paperwork and signatures to get on the ballot. February through May: Mayor Danene Sorace to hold events to educate the public about home rule. May 16: Voters decide in the primary municipal election whether there should be a commission to study home rule and, if so, who would serve on that study commission. If the vote fails, Lancaster cannot consider home rule for another five years. Getting started: Study commission members are sworn in 10 days after election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of taking their oath. February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved. October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public. Nov. 5: Voters decide during the general election whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election. January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted.