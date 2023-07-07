Lancaster city will bill water customers monthly starting in August – a change officials said is intended to provide customers more frequent updates about water usage and costs.

The city currently uses a quarterly billing system. In its announcement, the city said the monthly system will allow customers to “detect potential leaks sooner and better manage monthly expenses.”

The change will affect customers living in the city, as well as in surrounding municipalities served by the city’s water system. Those include East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manor, Pequea, West Hempfield and West Lampeter townships, and Millersville Borough.

In addition to monthly water payments, the city will begin optional online utility billing, also starting in August. Customers who choose to go paperless will receive bills via email after creating an online customer account at lanc.news/CreateAccount. (This is a change from entering an account number, which the current system requires to pay bills online.)

The online accounts will also allow customers who own multiple properties to link their utility accounts.