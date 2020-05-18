Lancaster Theological Seminary has chosen an interim successor to the Rev. Carol Lytch, who is retiring after nine years presiding over the institution.

The seminary’s board of trustees appointed David Rowe to serve as interim president beginning July 1, the seminary announced Monday.

Trustees Chair Brian A. Bodager said he was impressed with Rowe’s “broad range of skills and experience,” including “leadership, finance, strategic thinking, and knowledge and understanding of graduate theological education.”

Rowe, 54, of Windermere, Florida, is founder and president of The Windermere Group, which provides leadership advice to universities and other educational organizations.

In his 25-year career in higher education, Rowe has been president of Centenary College of Louisiana, vice president at both LaGrange College and Wesleyan College in Georgia, and director of advancement and planning at Oxford College of Emory University.

He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Emory’s Candler School of Theology.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I look forward to working with all members of the Lancaster community to advance the seminary’s historic mission and to lay the groundwork for its strategic vision,” Rowe said.

Rowe said he plans to move temporarily from Florida to Lancaster while serving as interim president.

The seminary’s board of trustees will now begin the search for a permanent leader.

Related coverage