Gary Smith met Chadwick Boseman 20 years ago when Boseman, still a student at Howard University, came to Lancaster to play the title character in a staged reading of the play “Zooman and the Sign” at Theater of the Seventh Sister.

Smith, a co-founder of the theater who is retired and living in Vermont, talked this weekend about Boseman, who died Friday at age 43 after a battle with colon cancer that he had not made public.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family told The Associated Press in a statement.

"It was just completely shocking, and then there was a real sense of the depth of the loss," Smith said. "Partially because we knew him a little, but more because he was such an exemplary human being."

In the years since then, Boseman went on star in movies including “Get On Up,” in which he portrayed James Brown, and "Black Panther."

He also starred as Jackie Robinson in "42." Smith said he saw that movie and initially didn't realize he knew the actor, because Boseman had matured so much.

In 2000, at 23 years old, Boseman played Zooman in a staged reading of “Zooman and the Sign,” a play by Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist Charles Fuller, which was presented by Lancaster's Theater of the Seventh Sister.

The production was directed by visiting Washington, D.C., artist John Moore for the theater's Minority Voices of the American Stage — African Grove Project.

"To see him make it was so fulfilling," Smith said of Boseman, recalling the young actor as unassuming, a real professional and someone who disciplined himself to learn to use his talents.

The first question Boseman asked him during that time in Lancaster, Smith said, was "Why are you doing this play?"

"So even back then, the social import, the context which surrounded the work that we were doing was of paramount importance," Smith said. "That’s something that seemed to carry through his entire life, as far as I can tell."

Smith also remembered a discussion session after one of the Zooman performances. Smith's father sat in the front row, he said, and remarked afterward on a monologue that Boseman gave in his role as a really evil, violent character.

"My dad said 'Oh man, when you said that monologue, it just gave me chills, I was just completely afraid,'" he recalled. "And in the back of the audience, an elderly African American gentleman stood up and said 'You know, we live with that fear all the time.'"

Seeing Boseman do so much in such a short time these last few years was "really amazing," Smith said, particularly "Black Panther," where he became such a positive emblem of power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.