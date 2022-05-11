A Lancaster teenager wanted for shooting and wounding a 15-year-old boy in a city neighborhood last month turned himself in Tuesday, according to police.

City police charged 16-year-old Jeffrey Moreau on Monday with attempted criminal homicide, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property — all felony offenses — in addition to a misdemeanor firearms violation, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Investigators had been searching for Moreau, who was believed to be armed, after they say he shot the 15-year-old Lancaster Township resident while in the 400 block of South Queen Street, near East Andrew Street, shortly after 4 p.m. April 26.

Judge William Benner set Moreau’s bail at $1 million during a preliminary arraignment Wednesday morning, court records show. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

An attorney was not listed for Moreau in court documents.

Moreau will next face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jodie Richardson on May 24.

The stolen semi-automatic handgun Moreau used in the shooting was later found concealed near a metal grate in the 400 block of East Strawberry Street, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 4:08 p.m. for a report of a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit. The boy told police a group of people had chased him after an argument and shot him, but that he did not know the identity of the shooter.

Moreau was determined to be the shooter after investigators spoke with several eyewitnesses who heard the name “Jeffrey” during the incident and after receiving an anonymous tip. Investigators also found Moreau’s social media profile, which included pictures of him wearing clothing that matched what was worn by the shooter.

Surveillance footage in the area showed the boy and two others walking toward Moreau and a second group of people near East Andrew and East Strawberry streets. The boy and his group could then be seen in the footage quickly leaving the area while Moreau rounded the corner while holding the handgun, police said.

Moreau continued to chase the boy as he ran away, firing several shots in the process, according to the affidavit. Moreau briefly appeared to stop chasing the boy before running toward him again and firing at least one more shot, which struck him.

The footage then showed Moreau running back to East Andrew and East Strawberry, where he discarded the gun, police said. The owner of the weapon later told authorities it had been stolen.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jared Snader by phone at 717-735-3357 or by email at snaderj@lancasterpolice.com or contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.