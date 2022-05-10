A Lancaster teenager wanted for shooting and wounding a 15-year-old in a city neighborhood last month has now been charged with attempted criminal homicide, according to court records.

City police charged 16-year-old Jeffrey Moreau on Monday with attempted criminal homicide, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property – all felony offenses – in addition to a misdemeanor firearms violation, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Investigators have been searching for Moreau, who is believed to be armed, after he shot the 15-year-old Lancaster Township resident in the lower body while in the 400 block of South Queen Street, near East Andrew Street, shortly after 4 p.m. April 26, police previously said in a news release.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows of Moreau’s whereabouts to immediately contact city police. He is known to wear a balaclava-style facemask while in public to conceal his identity, according to the news release.

Anyone who sees Moreau is urged to contact 911.

Moreau chased the 15-year-old across an entire street block while firing a handgun at his back at least four times, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Moreau briefly stopped the chase and walked in another direction, but then ran toward the teen again and fired at least one more shot, striking the boy in his lower body.

The stolen semi-automatic handgun Moreau used in the shooting was later found concealed near a metal grate in the 400 block of East Strawberry Street, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 4:08 p.m. for a report of a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit. The boy told police a group of people had chased him after an argument and shot him, but that he did not know the identity of the shooter.

Moreau was determined to be the shooter after investigators spoke with several eyewitnesses who heard the name “Jeffrey” during the incident and after receiving an anonymous tip. Investigators also found Moreau’s social media profile, which included pictures of him wearing clothing that matched what was worn by the shooter.

Surveillance footage in the area showed the boy and two others walking toward Moreau and a second group of people near East Andrew and East Strawberry streets. The boy and his group could then be seen in the footage quickly leaving the area while Moreau rounded the corner while holding the handgun, police said.

Moreau continued to chase the boy as he ran away, firing several shots in the process, according to the affidavit. Moreau briefly appeared to stop chasing the boy before running toward him again and firing at least one more shot that stuck the teen.

The footage then showed Moreau running back to East Andrew and East Strawberry where he discarded the gun, police said. The owner of the weapon later told authorities it had been stolen.

Court records show Moreau has not yet been arrested. An email to a city police spokesperson asking about his status was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jared Snader by phone at 717-735-3357 or by email at snaderj@lancasterpolice.com or contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.