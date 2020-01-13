A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult after he pointed a gun at Waffle House employees during an attempted robbery on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2020, said East Lampeter Township police.

Anthony Orsi, of Lancaster, was identified and charged with a felony count of robbery and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, police said.

Orsi entered the Waffle House, located at 2499 Lincoln Highway East, at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 2 and pointed a gun at an employee, police said. When the employee screamed, Orsi fled on foot.

Despite Orsi's age, he is being charged as an adult due to a firearm being displayed, police said.

Orsi was arrested at his home on Friday, Jan. 10, police said. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

