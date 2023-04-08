A crash in Berks County killed a 17-year-old from Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon.
The teen boy and a teen girl from Schuylkill County both died in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Route 183 in Bern Township in Berks County, according to CBS21.
The car crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a box-truck, officials told CBS21. Both teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital, where they both died from their injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
