A crash in Berks County killed a 17-year-old from Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon. 

The teen boy and a teen girl from Schuylkill County both died in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Route 183 in Bern Township in Berks County, according to CBS21

The car crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a box-truck, officials told CBS21. Both teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital, where they both died from their injuries. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

